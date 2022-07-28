▶️ Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.1 billion; 3rd-largest US jackpot

One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes has grown a little bigger as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion. The increase on Thursday ahead of the next drawing on Friday night makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

If someone wins the jackpot — a number which is likely to increase — they could take lump sum payment of $648.2 million. Or they could take the money in annual payments over 30 years.

RELATED: Bend financial advisor says have a plan if you win Mega Millions

Nobody who has bought a ticket in Oregon has ever won the top prize.

One thing Oregon contestants should know is this: Staying anonymous if they win will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.

Bend financial advisor says you need to have a plan if you win the jackpot

Chris Chiampis, a financial advisor for Northwest Mutual in Bend says lottery winners should seek out a financial advisor, tax planner, public accountant and attorney.