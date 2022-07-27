by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, so now it moves into rare territory — $1 billion.

The grand prize rose to $1.02 billion for Friday’s drawing. The only jackpots that have been higher were a $1.586 Powerball drawing in 2016, a $1.537 billion Mega Millons jackpot in 2018 and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize last year.

The winning numbers for Tueday’s $830 million jackpot were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

If someone wins the jackpot Friday — a number which is likely to increase — they could take lump sum payment of $602.5 million. Or they could take the money in annual payments over 30 years.

Nobody who has bought a ticket in Oregon has ever won the top prize.

One thing Oregon contestants should know is this: Staying anonymous if they win will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.

Chris Chiampis, a financial advisor for Northwest Mutual in Bend says lottery winners should seek out a financial advisor, tax planner, public accountant and attorney.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

