by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Check your Mega Millions tickets. While nobody won the $1.1 billion jackpot, someone in Oregon bought a ticket worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

Nobody selected all six, but 16 tickets sold across the country selected the first five numbers. That’s worth $1 million.

Someone in Eugene bought one of those tickets, an Oregon Lottery spokesperson told Central Oregon Daily News.

The jackpot will rise to $1.35 billion for Friday — the second-largest in the game’s history.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.