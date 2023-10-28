▶️ Watch out for Medicare open enrollment scams

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Open enrollment for Medicare is happing through December 7. This is the time period for you to make any necessary changes to your plan.

Unfortunately, it’s also a time we see an uptick in Medicare scams. And one big warning sign — is the person contacting you asking you for your personal information.

“Drug and health plan carriers can contact you, but they’re not allowed to ask you your personal information. So if somebody is asking for your Medicare, especially your Social Security number, it’s a scam. So don’t give that out,” said Council on Aging of Central Oregon Executive Director Cassie Regimbal.

If you feel you’ve fallen victim to a scam, call the Council on Aging and they will point you in the right direction.

You can watch our Good Morning Central Oregon interview with Regimbal in the video above.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Oregon program offers free help for Medicare open enrollment

RELATED: St. Charles announces which Medicare Advantage plans it will accept in 2024