▶️ Council on Aging can help you navigate confusing Medicare enrollment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Enrolling in Medicare can be confusing. There are many different parts and additions like Medigap and Medicare Advantage.

The Council on Aging for Central Oregon can help reduce the confusion.

“So we have volunteers who are well trained. I usually refer to them as Medicare wizards. Really, really tough to navigate. They provide unbiased information and just help guide people to the right plan. And if you wanted to make changes, any questions, those kinds of things,” said Cassie Regimbal, Council on Aging Executive Director.

if you would like free assistance with council on aging, Regimbal recommends checking out their website or calling and scheduling an appointment.

Open enrollment for Medicare begins in October and lasts through Dec. 7.

