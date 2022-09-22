Medford man guilty of sex crimes; victim released from jail

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a Medford, Oregon, man guilty of multiple sex crimes following a trial in which the victim was lodged in jail for nine days to ensure she’d testify in court.

The Mail Tribune reports a jury last week found 30-year-old Christian Alexander Sanchez guilty of more than a dozen felony crimes over seven months in 2020 including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, coercion, assault and weapon use.

The crimes involved one female victim, now 20, who was reportedly held against her will.

Judge Lorenzo Mejia and prosecutors said holding the victim in jail was unusual but necessary to ensure that she’d testify in court.

Sanchez will be sentenced in October.

