Medford man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on child porn charges

A Medford man was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison after he was found in possession of thousands of photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.

Jacob Lee Holt, 46, was previously convicted for raping a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2001.

You can read the full press release from the Department of Justice below:

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford man previously convicted for raping a child was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison today for possessing 4,500 photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.

Jacob Lee Holt, 46, was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kik Messenger, an instant messaging mobile application, reported that one of its users had shared child sexual abuse material. Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) traced the Kik account to Holt and determined that some of the images he shared depicted child victims previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In March 2018, investigators served a federal search warrant on Holt’s Medford residence. They located and seized six digital devices, three of which were later found to contain thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Holt’s illicit collection included graphic violent images involving infants, toddlers, sadomasochistic conduct, and bestiality.

On March 30, 2020, Holt was charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography. Later, on August 20, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the same charges. On November 24, 2020, Holt pleaded guilty.

In 2001, when he was 24, Holt raped a 13-year-old girl at a party. He was convicted in 2007 in Klamath County Circuit Court for second degree sexual abuse and sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years’ probation.

This case was investigated by HSI and the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Medford Police Department and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Judi Harper, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical abuse or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit NCMEC’s website at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Created in January 2007, the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force provides cybercrime investigations and digital evidence forensic analysis for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in Southern Oregon. Member agencies include the Medford Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, and HSI.