▶️ 5 things to know for Tuesday: Measure 114 hearing scheduled

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A judge in Harney County is set to hear arguments Tuesday morning for and against continuing the hold on enformcement of Measure 114. That’s Oregon’s new gun control measure that was narrowly passed by voters.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered a pause on enforcement of the measure last week. It was set to go into effect last Thursday. The Oregon Attorney General’s Office appealed the ruling to the state supreme court, but its motion was denied.

A federal judge also ruled last week that Measure 114 could go into effect, but that there would be a 30-day hold on the Permit-to-Purchase requirement.

The Bend Police Department is being credited with assisting in a child pornography investigation that led to the federal indictment of a Tacoma, Wash., man.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says Brandon Kuper, 20, has been charged by a federal grand jury with production of child pornography and enticement.

Bend Police say officers and a detective conducted an investigation after receiving a local tip, then relayed the information to a federal special agent. Read more

Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday at Mount Bachelor. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.

McLean started yelling for help. Fortunately, one of her boarding buddies was nearby, heard her faint cries and was able to dig her out. Hear more from Francesca about her experience

Have you cleared the snow off the sidewalk where you live after Sunday’s winter storm? If not, you could be violating Bend city code.

There is a deadline after significant snowfall for businesses and residences to clear their sidewalks. Businesses have six hours after sunrise to clear their sidewalks. Residences have 24 hours. Read more

We’ve seen it in football, volleyball and basketball — referee shortages. But one sport in the High Desert is bucking the trend when it comes to the shortage of referees.

It’s wrestling — and part of the reason is a unique mentorship program.

Almost a decade ago, a La Pine wrestling parent came up with an idea to get very young athletes involved in refereeing. Those kids are now in high school and are officially sanctioned referees. Read more