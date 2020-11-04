Measure to alllow new commercial pot businesses rejected by Deschutes Co. voters

Deschutes County voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed for new commercial marijuana businesses in unincorporated Deschutes County.

Measure 9-134 asked whether new pot producers, processors and processing sites should be allowed in areas outside the cities of Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

The measure failed 59% to 41% meaning an ordinance passed last year limiting new business licenses will be upheld.

Those opposed say marijuana operations threaten the natural resources, property values and rural life of Alfalfa, Tumalo and other communities.

They point out that the measure doesn’t impact businesses already licensed.