▶️ 5 things to know Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One big question that has been asked before and after the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s newest gun control law is this: How will law enforcement agencies implement it?

We went to Crook County Friday to ask Sheriff John Gautney his approach.

“The state police are responsible for putting together the guidelines and how we are going to move forward with this measure, and so until we get some guidance from state police and DOJ on how this is going to fold out to all the offices, we really do not know where we are going with it,” said Gautney. Read more

Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors.

The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be built along a residential neighborhood. Read more

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move.

Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday.

The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project, which will move part of Highway 97 that runs between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road. Read more

The Summit Storm defeated Thurston 41-14 in their state 5A semifinal football game at Willamette University on Friday.

Bend lost to Wilsonville 23-14 in their semifinal game

Summit and Wilsonville now have a rematch, this time for a trophy. They’ll face each other the day after Thanksgiving in Hillsboro.

It’s that time of year when all winter sports enthusiasts start pestering their favorite meteorologists about how much snow we think we will get this winter.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes tells us about a historical three-peat La Niña winter ahead and how much snow he thinks we’re gonna get.