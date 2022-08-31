▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot.

The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”

This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply for a permit in order to purchase a firearm.

Gun buyers would need to:

Pay a fee

Submit a photo identification

Be fingerprinted

Complete safety training

Pass a criminal background check

Oregon State Police would be able to deny a permit if they believe the applicant is a danger to themselves or others.

Violations would be a Class A misdemeanor, leading to jail time, a fine or both.