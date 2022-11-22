▶️ Measure 114 leaves Redmond gun accessory manufacturer unsure of next steps

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Springer Precision, a gun accessory manufacturer in Redmond, will have to adapt to Measure 114 if the current or future lawsuits against it are not successful.

The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment.

“I’m new to the lawsuit side of it. I’ve tried to stay out of that side of it, but we do have a representative from one of the major law firms that does this all over the country and we are meeting on that,” said owner Scott Springer.

Due to the new law, most of the magazines that Springer produces will be considered illegal.

“It says that in 180 days we can no longer possess high capacity magazines,” said Springer. “They’ve defined that as anything over 10 rounds, which most of the magazines that we use are standard capacity, between 6 and 21 rounds. So that means that my business cannot own any magazine after 180 days.”

After that, Springer will have to get rid of the magazines somehow.

“We’re supposed to divest ourselves of those magazines and give them away or something like that to somebody in another state,” said Springer.

He does make other accessories and sells in other states, but losing a portion of his business because he manufactures in Redmond would be difficult.

“All of the magazines that we sell through our distribution center would cease,” said Springer.

As of the last time Central Oregon Daily News spoke with Springer, he had not entered a legal battle over Measure 114, but he said it’s not off the table.

“I didn’t want to do it, but we will do what we have. We’ve seen this coming. We have fund allocated to do what we can,” said Springer.

Ultimately, Springer said he just wants to run his business lawfully.

“We would have to figure out: how do we run on a daily basis without the fear of violating a law that we have no understanding of how it’s supposed to work.”