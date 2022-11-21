Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Measure 114, the voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment.

The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it.

Oregon voters earlier this month approved the measure that requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.