▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: When will Measure 114 actually take effect?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control rules, may be held up in the court system for years. That’s according to Norman Williams, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University.

The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, have filed a lawsuit against the measure in the Federal District Court in Portland.

Whether or not the lawsuit will be successful is up in the air.

“It’s a six in one hand, half a dozen in the other hand proposition. The permit-to-purchase requirements, I think, will ultimately be upheld by the federal courts, but the ban on high capacity magazines I think will ultimately be struck down,” said Williams. Read more

Ian Cranston, the man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Cranston was found guilty two weeks ago of first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in September 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

While Cranston did receive a total of 22.5 years on all charges, those sentences will run concurrently. Read more

Registration for winter activities from Bend Park and Recreation District will be next week. The registration will be spread out over three days this time after the registration website crashed on the day fall registration began. Read more

An idea by first graders to make the Barnes Butte Recreation Area in Prineville accessible to all came to fruition this weekend.

Two covered wagons that are wheelchair accessible made their debut in Prineville’s annual Christmas parade.

The idea for the 32-foot long, 9-foot wide covered wagons that can seat up to 50 people got started four years ago. They were built by welding students at Crook County and Mountain View high schools. Read more

The Storm won the 5A state football championship Friday, defeating Wilsonville 35-28. It was the first title for Summit since 2015.

Coming back from an early 13-0 deficit, the Storm never lost their confidence. We spoke to some of the players Monday for the first time since the win. Read more