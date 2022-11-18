▶️ 5 things to know Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office.

In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.

“Given our limited law enforcement resources, our response to violations of measure 114 will not be a priority for our office,” Nelson said. Read more

The City of Bend Transportation and Mobility Department, in cooperation with the Police Department, is installing flashing beacons to increase driver awareness and improve school zone speed compliance at 14 schools.

In those locations, the 20 mph school speed limit will be changing from all day (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to a 45-minute period as students arrive and leave school.

The schools selected are on higher volume, higher speed arterial streets where the police have historically seen higher incidence of school zone violations. See the list of schools

The new City of Bend camping code bans unhoused people from camping in residential areas, city property and public rights-of-way. These include, but are not limited to, sidewalks, roads and roundabouts. It also only allows camping at a spot for 24 hours and requires someone to leave within 72 hours of giving notice.

Smokey has always been willing to speak with us about how a camping code would impact him and others on Hunnell Road. He told us, even if he’s forced to move his trailer, he will not live in a shelter.

“I have stayed in a shelter only under mandatory necessity. I won’t stay in a shelter,” said Smokey. “I don’t want the guy next to me snoring. I want to sleep in my own bed. I want to sleep where I’m comfortable.” Read more

Bend High School and Summit High School are each one win away from playing in the 5A state championship football game.

Two football teams from the same city. And if they both win in Friday’s semifinals, they’ll play each other for the title next week.

Summit takes on Thurston Friday at Willamette University at 7 p.m. Bend Plays Wilsonville at Barlow High School, also at 7 p.m. Read more

Outdoor enthusiasts throughout the state will get the chance to enjoy day-use parking in state parks and fishing at no cost for a short time after Thanksgiving.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it is offering free day-use parking in almost all state parks for the full day after the holiday.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife also announced Wednesday it will not require fishing or shellfish licenses or tags for the two full days following Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. Read more