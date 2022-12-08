▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Get to know your new Redmond library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a motion by the state attorney general to review a lower court ruling that blocked Measure 114. As a result, the new gun control measure that was narrowly approved by voters will not go into effect Thursday as scheduled.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, representing Harney and Grant counties, blocked the measure Tueday, saying it could target those who have already purchased these kinds of magazines legally.

The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing Wednesday that Raschio got it wrong and asked the state supreme court to review the decision. The court denied the petition to intervene. Read more

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Wednesday to address hospital staffing during the rise in adult and pediatric cases and hospitalizations involving respiratory illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). But the moves should have been made sooner, say associations representing nurses and hospital systems.

Brown says the order will give hospitals “additional flexibility to ensure there are enough health care workers to meet current needs, allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, and take other steps to provide care to patients.” Read more

Children’s books with LGBTQ content at the Crook County Library are under fire and some county residents want them removed.

Library Director April Witteveen said the concern about LGBTQ books started in September and has only increased since, citing nearly 100 people at the last public library board of trustees meeting in November.

There will be another board of trustees meeting on Thursday where there will be more discussion how to handle the issue. Read more

Residents in Redmond can learn about their newest library on Thursday. The Deschutes Public Library plans to hold two open house information sessions on the new building from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Visitors will get to learn details of the project include seeing renderings of what the new library will look like.

It’s going to be bigger than the current downtown Redmond library. It will also offer more services and amenities like creative spaces, meeting rooms and more to serve a growing Redmond. Read more

Donations are needed to help a volunteer firefighter whose home burned while he was in the hospital.

Scott Horrock and his grandson, Aiden, have been couch surfing with friends since October when their home was destroyed. Five pets were also lost.

Neighbors and friends have put up money to buy and move a manufactured home from Terrebonne to Antelope to replace the home destroyed by fire and they need help. A GoFundMe has been set up. Read more