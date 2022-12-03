▶️ 5 things to know Saturday: Bend Christmas Parade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday.

This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and the grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier.

The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour. Learn about other events happening Saturday in Redmond and near Prineville

The Oregon State Police Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) unit has seen “unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions” since the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control measure. And OSP warns there is less than a week left to get an approval number before the new Permit-to-Purchase rule takes effect.

OSP says one common reason applications are held up is incorrect or incomplete information by the person applying.

Measure 114 is set to take effect December 8. A federal judge in Portland is expected to decide by Tuesday whether to put the measure on hold due to several legal challenges. Read more

Current Bend City Councilor and Mayor-elect Melanie Kebler takes her new role on Jan. 4, creating a vacancy on the council. The city is now taking applications to fill that vacancy.

The city charter says a vacancy on the council has to be filled within 30 days of declaration.

Applications are due by January 6. Read more and learn how to apply

A Madras mother and son have been convicted after what prosecutors say was the abuse of two foster children that included “significant” injuries.

Ogilvia Pineda-Garcia, 50, and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, were convicted after a three-day bench trial. It involved a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy in their care.

Jefferson County prosecutors praised the many agencies that were involved in helping solve the case, and praised the children themselves for standing up to the defendants in court. Read more

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver’s license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID.

Saturday marks five months to that deadline.

The big key here is do not wait until the last minute, because thousands of other people may also wait until the last minute. DMV offices in Oregon and across the country are busy, and the U.S. Department of State has a backlog for passport applications and renewals. As the Real ID deadline approaches, DMVs and the State Department will get busier. Read more