▶️ 5 things to know Monday: Judge could rule on Measure 114

After experiencing technical difficulties in recent seasons including a website crash during fall registration, the Bend Park and Recreation District hopes this time around the winter registration process will be as smooth this week,

The most noticeable change will be a three-day registration, breaking up the different programs so not everyone will try logging on at the same time.

Another change is the use of online waiting rooms, a method used often for concert ticket sales.

Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:00 a.m.: Recreation/enrichment programs

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons/programs

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 a.m.: Sports, ice sports and winter/spring sports leagues including adult curling, adult/youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues.

Measure 114, the Oregon gun restriction measure which was narrowly passed by a statewide vote, is set to go into effect on Thursday. But a judge’s ruling could put that on hold.

A hearing was being held in federal court in Portland Friday which could block at least part of the measure from taking effect. We are told a decision could come on Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

Oregon State Police sent a reminder Friday that potential gun purchases have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to complete their transaction witn an approval number before the new Measure 114 Permit-to-Purchase rule takes effect — presuming the judge doesn’t block it. Read more

The annual Christmas Parade wound its way through the streets of Downtown Bend Saturday. Here are some of the sights and sounds of this holiday tradition. Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park An injured hiker was rescued at Smith Rock State Park Saturday. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail and injured her ankle. Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers and Redmond Fire and Rescue responded to help the hiker back down so she could be taken to St. Charles by ambulance. Read more

Beavers, Ducks learn bowl destinations

The Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks learned where they will be bowling this holiday season Sunday.

The Beavers (9-3), ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff poll, will be headed to Sin City to face the Florida Gators (6-6) from the SEC in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The game is Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m. It can be seen on KOHD/ABC in Central Oregon.

The Ducks (9-3) and ranked No. 15 in the CFP poll, are headed to San Diego for a date with the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) of the ACC in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The game will be played in a baseball stadium — Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. It will be Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 5:00 p.m. on FOX.