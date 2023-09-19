‘Fix Measure 110’ group files initiatives to roll back parts of Oregon drug law

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A coalition of Oregonians said it filed initiatives Monday that would roll back much of Measure 110. That’s the 2020 ballot measure, approved by voters, that decriminalized hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine in Oregon.

The group Coalition to Fix and Improve Ballot Measure 110 said the measure didn’t cause Oregon’s addiction crisis, but claims it is making the situation worse.

“We can fix and improve Measure 110 at the ballot box next year, or the Governor and legislature can make this initiative unnecessary and save lives by acting on it much sooner,” Max Williams, one of the leaders of the effort, said in a press release. “Oregon’s experiment with easy access to lethal drugs combined with lack of treatment capacity, and no credible consequences to incentivize users to seek help simply isn’t working.”

The group says these are the key provisions of their initiatives:

Prohibit use of hard drugs in public places

Make possession of drugs like fentanyl, meth and heroin a crime

Replace voluntary addiction treatment with required treatment

Prioritize diversion, treatment and recovery over prosecution and jail

Maintain cannabis taxes for expanded prevention, treatment and recovery

Strengthen program oversight and accountability

Strengthen penalties against drug dealing

The group says it has received significant financial contributions to its campaign, including $300,000 from Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, $200,000 from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and more.