Deschutes Co. commissioners hear proposal to deal with Measure 110, drug crisis

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners heard a proposal Wednesday presented by District Attorney Steve Gunnels on how to address Oregon’s drug crisis. Some parts of the proposal addressed Measure 110, the ballot initiative approved by voters in 2020 that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs.

The proposal was organized by the League of Oregon Cities, Oregon Sheriff’s Association, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon District Attorneys Association.

“As your partners in public safety, we believe that Ballot Measure 110 failed to recognize that drug addiction is both a public health and public safety crisis and requires solutions on both sides of the ledger,” the proposal’s introduction reads. “Success will require new tools and a significant allocation of resources along with an adaptable approach that recognizes the diverse needs and challenges of each Oregon community.”

Some of the proposals include re-criminalizing possession of hard drugs and the public use of controlled substances as misdemeanors. It also calls for funding programs that help people get treatment instead of jail time.

“We do have a great community that puts resources out there, but because of the kind of extreme nature of the problem right now, I think it’s safe to say that we need more,” Gunnels said.

