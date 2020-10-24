Measure 110 aims to provide treatment programs instead of criminalizing drug-use

Measure 110 would decriminalize drug use and re-allocate tens of millions of marijuana tax dollars to treatment programs.

People caught with user-amounts of drugs would be slapped with a Class “E” violation and $100 fine, which would be waived by completing a health assessment.

That assessment could connect them to treatment, recovery and housing services instead of jail time.

“We need to give our law enforcement more tools to deal with the situation that they come in contact with,” says Paul Steigleder, a retired Sheriff’s Sergeant and M110 supporter. “When you come in contact with a person who’s struggling with addiction, give them treatment. Don’t incarcerate them.”

But Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton, who opposes the measure, said it’s not enough.

“So, if you’re addicted to heroin and someone says ‘you can pay a $100 fee or you can enter into treatment to get it waived, there’s a significant chance you’re just going to do neither,” Barton said. “And there’s nothing that the system can do about it in that regard.”

The measure is supported by groups like Oregon Nurse’s Association and the ACLU, and the campaign has drawn millions in out-of-state donations.

Opponents include the Oregon Chief of Police Association and Oregon’s Council on Behavioral Health.

A state committee predicts shifting pot tax revenue will reduce the state school fund by $73 million, as well as decrease money sent to cities, counties, state police, mental health services and the OHA’s alcohol and drug abuse prevention fund.