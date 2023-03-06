Deschutes County issues advisory after measles exposure at large Kentucky event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After some 20,000 people attended a Kentucky event where someone was infectious with measles, Deschutes County Public Health is issuing an advisory — stressing that there are zero reported cases of measles related in Oregon related to the event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the exposure happened at a religious gathering February 17-18 at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. Fox News reports it was a revival meeting. Attendees came from other U.S. states as well as from out of the country. Many of these people may have been exposed.

Deschutes County said anyone who attended the gathering who is unvaccinated or is not fully vaccinated against the measles is asked to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure.

Symptoms start with fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye that last 2-4 days before rash appears. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward, Deschutes County said.

“If you think that you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving to be tested. Do not arrive at a health care facility without giving advance notice,” the county said. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness. Anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk. An unvaccinated person can get measles when traveling abroad or in the U.S.”