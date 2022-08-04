Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and say the blaze probably will remain stalled through the weekend.

Fire officials say the McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained Thursday morning and crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze.

The fire didn’t advance much Wednesday, following several days of thunderstorms that provided cloudy, rainy weather.

An evacuation order for residents of Yreka was downgraded to a warning but authorities warn the massive fire that began last Friday still poses a threat.