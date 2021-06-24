McKenzie Pass/Santiam Pass Scenic Byway opens for the summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Highway 242, also known as McKenzie Pass—Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, is now open to vehicle traffic.

This means that recreation sites such as Dee Wright Observatory and Proxy Falls are also open.

Vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the highway.

Motorists driving on this curvy road need to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians and take proper precautions.

The first route over the McKenzie Pass, known as Craig’s McKenzie Salt Springs/Deschutes Wagon Road, was completed in 1872.

The McKenzie Pass Highway became a seasonal scenic highway in 1962 with the completion of the Clear Lake-Belknap Springs section of OR 126.