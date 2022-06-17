by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The road to McKenzie Pass will open to all travelers on Monday, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced. It’s been closed for nearly eight months.

Road crews have cleared Highway 242 after what ODOT described as a long winter and “some surprising spring snow dumps.” Travelers should still expect to see snow on the side of the road.

ODOT reminds drivers that cyclists and pedestrians also use the road, so be on the lookout. Vehicles longer than 35 feet are not allowed on the road due to its sharp, narrow turns.

McKenzie Pass has an elevation of 5,235 feet. Due to the narrow, twisting road and heavy snow that often covers it in the winter, ODOT does not maintain it between November and June, preventing anyone from using it.

