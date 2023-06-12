Bicyclist crashes down 15-foot cliff on McKenzie Pass Highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A bicyclist was rescued after crashing down a 15-foot cliff on the highway McKenzie Pass Highway Sunday morning.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District said the rider claimed he was cut off by another bicyclist at about 40 mph on Highway 242 near Sisters.

First responders determined the rider needed to be taken to the hospital.

After stabilizing the rider in a stokes basket that’s often used by search and rescue teams, firefighters and other bicyclists at the scene used a low-angle rope rescue system and a progress capture device to lift him back up to the highway.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the response.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District says bicycle deaths are the highest between June and September, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

Bicyclists are reminded to ride responsibly, wear a properly fitting helmet and other safety gear to protect themselves and make them more visible to other bicyclists and motorists. And a reminder that bicyclists must follow the same rules as motorists.