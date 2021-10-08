MBSEF’s Skyliner Ski Swap kicks off winter sports season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s unofficial official “Ski Season is Coming” event starts at 1:30 today at The Pavilion.

MBSEF’s annual Skyliners Ski Swap gives snow sports enthusiasts a chance to gear up for cheap thanks to hundreds of used skis, snowboards and more.

Molly Cogswell-Kelley, the Financial Development and Events Director for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, said she believes this year marks 65 years for the swap.

The sale runs until 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers and vendors got an early sneak peek starting at 10 a.m.