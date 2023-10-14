▶️ Thousands show up to get some new winter sports gear and benefit MBSEF

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation held their annual Skyliner Ski Swap at the Pavilion in Bend Saturday.

The event is held each year and draws a big crowd that want to get their hands on some new winter gear for a good price.

Local consignors and local and regional retailors supply the swap with new and used winter gear.

Everything from helmets, mittens, skies, gloves and snowboards were available for purchase.

The ski swap event is one of the top three fundraisers for MBSEF raising 25 percent on all sales going to their operating costs.

