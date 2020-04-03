MBSEF cancels 44th annual Pole, Pedal, Paddle multi-sport race

The 2020 SELCO Pole, Pedal, Paddle multi-sport race in Bend has been canceled.

Officials with the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation made the announcement on Friday, saying the uncertainty of social distancing requirements over the next month made it impossible to plan for an event with some 3,000 participants.

“With so much uncertainty regarding COVID-19, and the current ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ proclamation, we knew that the responsible and prudent thing to do for the community was to cancel the event,” said PPP Race Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley. “Over half of our participants come from outside of Central Oregon, and traveling to Bend is just not an option right now. Not having the 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, the longest running multisport event in Central Oregon, is beyond devastating.”

The multi-sport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend. Athletes of all ages compete in divisions ranging in skill level from novices to elite racers, and either individually or as part of a team.

The 44th annual race was set for May 16th.

The PPP is produced by and for the benefit of MBSEF, which creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

It’s almost an official holiday in the city of Bend. With thousands of racers, hundreds of volunteers and team assistants and dozens of vendors and sponsors, just about everyone is involved with the race in some way or another.

Racers who pre-registered will have the option of rolling over their entry fee to the 2021 event, or donating their entry to support MBSEF, the event’s beneficiary.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle’s date for next year is May 15.

In the meantime, registered participants and the community at large can visit www.pppbend.com for more information or to donate to the newly established “Future of the PPP Fund,” which supports MBSEF and the Pole Pedal Paddle.

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP, scheduled for May 17, has been postponed and may be rescheduled for a date in September. More information on the SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP will be available once a decision has been made.