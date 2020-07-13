Mayor: US Marshals probing protester’s shooting at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a weapon fired by a federal law enforcement officer, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

In a statement late Sunday, Wheeler that he spoke with with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams and learned of the investigation.

“I am calling on the federal government to be thorough and transparent with their findings. I’m concerned that the actions of federal officers last night escalated, rather than de-escalated, already heightened tensions in our city,” said the Democratic mayor.

Bystander video shows the protester collapsing to the ground and bleeding profusely from the head after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fired a round at him. The protester was standing with both arms in the air holding a larger speaker across the street from the courthouse when he was hit.

He was identified by Oregon Public Broadcasting as Donavan LaBella, 26. His mother, Desiree LaBella, told the station that he suffered facial and skull fractures. He came out of surgery early Sunday morning and was responding to doctors.