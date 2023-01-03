Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another.

The arrest is in the shooting death of Neil Martell, 53, of Bend. He was killed June 30 on Bureau of Land Management land at Mayfield Pond, east of Bend.

A few weeks after the shooting, DCSO said its detectives found evidence linking Ray to the shooting. They also learned Ray was living out of his car in the area of Stevens Road and NE 27th Street in Bend. Ray was taken into custody in July and was cited and released on charges of negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Tuesday, DCSO said its detectives have been working for months to once again locate and arrest Ray. After a grand jury handed down an indictment, a nationwide felony warrant was issued.

DCSO said Ray was found in the State of Tabasco, Mexico, in November and transported by U.S. Marshals to the Los Angeles County Jail. He was extradited to Deschutes County on Dec. 21.

Court records indicate a plea hearing is set for Jan. 12.