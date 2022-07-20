Bend man named person of interest in Mayfield Pond fatal shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Detectives have identified and cited a Bend man who they say is a person of interest in the fatal shooting at Mayfield Pond east of Bend late last month.

Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is in the hands of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, which will look at whether there will be additional charges.

Neil Martell, 53, of Bend was killed June 30 in the shooting on Bureau of Land Management land. The sheriff’s office, at the time, said was being investigated as accidental.

DCSO said its detectives found evidence linking Ray to the shooting. They also learned Ray was living out of his car in the area of Stevens Road and NE 27th Street in Bend.

Ray was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and SWAT served a search warrant on his car. He was cited and released on the charges mentioned above.

Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to the district attorney’s office to get more information on potential charges and how Ray was linked to the case.