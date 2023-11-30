by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

The visionary behind the creation of a world-class running track in tiny Maupin, Oregon, has released a book on his methodology for tackling large projects.

“As adults, we’ve we’ve kind of been beaten down and and not allowed ourselves to open up those creative pathways and dream big. And so to me, just because it hasn’t been done before, doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” Michael Bergmann said.

Bergmann is a former longtime Nike employee and founder of IncubatorU Consulting. His new book is titled “Innovation from the Ground Up: Using IncubatorU’s 5-Step Methodology to Transform Your Organization.”

“So the five steps are imagine, identify, initiate, implement and integrate,” Bergmann said.

Bergmann says his five step methodology has been integral throughout his career, but no more so than working on the longshot, pipe dream of the project in Maupin. The track opened in spring 2022 after three years of work.

“And the imagined part is, really, how do you imagine something that might not even be a possibility? And we did that in Maupin,” Bergmann said.

He hopes his book will give readers the tools and inspiration they need to tackle projects in their personal and professional lives.

“Everybody can innovate and everybody has experiences and ideas that can actually become a reality,” Bergmann said.

He continues to innovate and apply his five steps in Maupin.

“We’re putting on a track and field clinic in February with Harry Marra, who’s Ashton Eaton’s coach,” Bergmann said. Eaton won the Olympic gold medal in decathlon in 2012 and 2016.

“Innovation from the Ground Up” is available on Amazon right now.

“It’s number one ranking in five different categories, including organizational learning and organizational behavior. And I continue to apply the methodology in a lot of the projects that I’m doing today,” Bergmann said.