Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists in Hawaii say lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Mauna Loa is still erupting. But lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off. That’s likely because of a reduced production rate.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.