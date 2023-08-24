by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

With thousands impacted by the Maui wildfires, Central Oregon business, organizations and relatives of those who have lost everything are asking for your help in their relief efforts.

Bill Keale has performed Hawaiian music in Central Oregon for years. His next performance will be deeply personal.

“It’s hard to watch the news, you know? I just remember it the way it was. and just to see the way it is now, it hurts,” Keale said.

With Lahaina now destroyed, Keale’s next performance will focus on rebuilding.

“Everybody’s trying to help each other. That’s what we learned at a very young age in Hawaii, we always support each other. We come together and we find common ground. We work together,” Keale said.

RELATED: Hawaii urges families of people missing after fires to give DNA samples

RELATED: Biden sees devastation wrought by Hawaii wildfire during visit to Lahaina

Keale will be performing at General Duffy’s Sunday at a completely free event. All proceeds will go toward relief efforts for the wild fire victims on Maui.

“People can help by donating cash proceeds. They can donate clothing — t-shirts, shorts, flip flops, diapers. Any items they feel will help the community,” General Duffy’s Owner Richard Robertson said.

Oregon BottleDrop has also been focusing efforts on the Maui wildfires. The organization says it has been overwhelmed with the amount of donations it has received for Maui relief.

“We’ve had over 900 different account holders make online donations and we’ve also had over 83,000 cans donated to the redemption centers,” said BottleDrop spokesperson Grace Miyoshi,

The General Duffy’s event is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Event Schedule: