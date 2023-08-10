How to help the victims of the Maui wildfires

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Maui wildfires have killed dozens of people, left others missing and have left even more homeless after hundreds of buildings in historic Lahaina burned to the ground.

While the search and evacuation efforts continue, the efforts to recover and just make it to the next day are just beginning. The call is going out for people to help, if they can.

If you’re trying to get a hold of someone in Maui and have been unable to connect, the American Red Cross is working to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

RELATED: 36 dead in Maui firestorm; mass evacuation effort continues

KHON-TV reports a Maui woman has created a spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

Here is a list of places you can donate. These are compiled by posts from Hawaii government officials and multiple news organizations including Hawaiian news outlets, The Washington Post and KGW in Portland.