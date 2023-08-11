Alaska Airlines sending rescue flights with supplies to Maui

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Alaska Airlines says it is sending rescue flights with supplies to Maui, where wildfires have killed dozens of people and destroyed much of a historic town.

The first rescue flight left from Seattle Thursday morning, the airline said in a release. It was filled with water, non-perishable food, pillows, blankets, towels, wipes, baby formula and diapers.

That same flight will come back to Seattle with people leaving the island Friday morning.

More flights are being planned. And Alaska says it will also be running inter-island flights between Maui and Honolulu, something it does not normally do.

Alaska also says it is donating 5 million miles to the non-profit Kanu Hawaii.

While there is no ban on travel to Maui at this time, Hawaii’s governor is asking travelers to not come in for the time-being.

Alaska says it is offering flexible travel re-scheduling for those who have flights booked to and from Maui through August 15.