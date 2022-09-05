▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon.

Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests.

Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half season or $8 per day with a three-day minimum.

Harvesters must be at least 18 years old and have a valid id to buy a permit at select ranger district offices

The forest service says the first mushrooms come up in the higher elevation forests of Fir, Hemlock and Ponderosa pine.

This link has more information on the rules of mushroom collection and how to obtain permits.

And below are maps to the mushroom harvesting areas.

fseprd1016518

fseprd1016521

