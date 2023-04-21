▶️ Mathletes converge on Central Oregon for The Number Games

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

High school mathletes from all over Oregon converged on Central Oregon Community College Thursday.

It’s called The Number Games and it’s been a tradition since 1978.

This is their first time back to compete in three years and nearly 150 students signed up. They participate in five math-focused challenges including a relay race, scavenger hunt and a bingo-themed calculus game.

“My favorite quote I got from a student who came up here as a college student. She talked to me a couple of years after she’d been at the math contest and she said, ‘Yeah, you know, I thought it would be a total dork fest, but it was really fun,'” said COCC math professor Becky Plassmann.

The students also have the chance to win scholarships.

The top 12% in each category get invited to the annual Oregon Invitational Mathematics Tournament at the University of Oregon in May.