▶️ Hermiston 6th grader’s math app wins Congressional App Challenge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A student in northeast Oregon wins the 2022 Congressional App Challenge.

Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., representing the state’s 2nd District, announced that Ava Theriault from Hermiston is this year’s winner for her app called Math Class.

The 6th grader’s app helped kids learn math as a single player game with in-game characters and a school-like experience. Bentz said app users can choose multiplication or addition and at which level to practice and learn math.

The app challenge encourages students to pursue careers in coding, math or science.

