BLM closes part of Maston Trail System in Clines Butte Recreation Area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed certain areas of the Maston Trail System in the in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area south of Eagle Crest.

BLM said Central Electric Cooperative will be installing underground electrical line on the Smith Access and Deschutes River Ranch roads.

The bureau said construction could take several months to complete. Users should plan for traffic from the access road that runs east from the Juniper Trailhead and closures or delays on Wrangler Road, the Fat Rabbit Loop, Rustler Road Trail, and the River Access Trail. Directional signage will direct users around the closure areas.

RELATED: BLM begins Central Oregon seasonal closures for nesting birds of prey

RELATED: Hikers and climbers revel at Smith Rock and prepare for wildlife closures