Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

by The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York.

Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches have been reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

A lake-effect storm caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes has pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day.

The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area.

Up to 2 feet of snow has been dumped on some communities in Michigan south of Lake Superior and east of Lake Michigan.