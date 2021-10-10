Massive marijuana operation discovered in southern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies stumbled into a significant illegal marijuana operation in southern Oregon this week, finding an amount of marijuana with a street value conservatively estimated at over $100 million.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said Friday it was found after someone called in possible smoke in the area on Oct. 6.

Kaber said a search warrant executed at the site Thursday led detectives to two other grow operations that were linked to the processing facility, where they found more marijuana and processing equipment.

“I have managed drug teams and worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kaber said. “We believe this was a facility that was central to processing for many of the illegal grows in the area.

The building was equipped with drying and packing equipment, and it had a number of electrical and health and safety code violations.

“We believe we’ve disrupted the operations of this group of organized criminals in a very significant way,” Kaber continued.

“Beyond the illegal nature of these facilities, this also represents many millions of gallons of water used for this illegal activity at a time of extreme drought when many people don’t have water for even basic necessities.”

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.