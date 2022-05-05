Massage business searched by BPD after trafficking tips, found unlicensed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Thursday, May 5, Bend Police conducted a search warrant at the location and found evidence that the business is not licensed to provide massages in the State of Oregon, according to Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

Miller said detectives found no evidence that human trafficking or sex trafficking was taking place at the business.

The owner of the business, 48-year-old Puyallup, WA, resident Xu Wu is facing a charge of practicing massage without a license which will be forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

In late 2021, Bend Police received multiple tips from community members about potential human trafficking and sex trafficking at May Foot Spa & Massage, 547 NE Bellevue Dr., #111.

Police detectives launched an investigation into the business after receiving the tips.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also got a report of a female customer being the subject of unwanted sexual touching by a massage therapist at the location.

Over the course of the six-month investigation, officers determined that May Foot Spa & Massage was not permitted through the Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists.

BPD will work with The City of Bend regarding the business registration, and the Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists conducted its own investigation.

The Board received tips that May Foot Spa & Massage clients had received improper massages from untrained therapists that caused physical injuries.

Bend Police wants customers to be aware that May Foot Spa & Massage is not licensed by the state.

The Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists has a search tool on its website that allows users to check whether a massage therapist is properly licensed in Oregon.

There are no other charges being considered at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about or experience with the business is asked to contact Det. Daniel Koehnke at dkoehnke@bendoregon.gov.