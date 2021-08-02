Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mast mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge.

Monday’s order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and starts on Tuesday.

California last week recommended that people wear masks indoors, but stopped short of issuing a mandate, following guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control.

Three other California counties have already adopted mandates as COVID rates rise because of the highly contagious delta variant.