Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

by The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man who killed five people at a newspaper to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos on Tuesday.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.

Ramos had pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him in 2019, using Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

The case was delayed several times before and during the coronavirus pandemic.