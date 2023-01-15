Martin Luther King, Jr. Day volunteer opportunities in Central Oregon

On Monday, Jan. 16, Central Oregon community members are invited to participate in volunteer events for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Connect Central Oregon has partnered with a variety of organizations looking for assistance.
Below is a list of opportunities with volunteer slots still open on Monday:
Westside Village Magnet School
The school is searching for volunteers to clean, organize, and work in the garden areas from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Visit this link to sign up: https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org/need/detail/?need_id=488713
MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
Volunteers are needed to put together resource boxes and clean up classrooms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children under the age of 16 are asked to be accompanied by an adult.
Visit this link to sign up: https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org/need/detail/?need_id=757742
Camp Fire Central Oregon
Camp Fire Central Oregon is hosting its annual Valentines For Veterans event at the Bend Church-United Methodist from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to craft valentines for hospitalized veterans.
Visit this link to sign up: https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org/need/detail/?need_id=486459
Latino Community Association
Volunteers are needed at the Redmond office to help move to a larger space from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They will help move boxes and furniture, paint offices, and help set up.
The event takes place at 412 SW 8th St. in Redmond.
Visit this link to sign up: https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org/need/detail/?need_id=758573