Martin Luther King, Jr. Day volunteer opportunities in Central Oregon

On Monday, Jan. 16, Central Oregon community members are invited to participate in volunteer events for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Connect Central Oregon has partnered with a variety of organizations looking for assistance.

Below is a list of opportunities with volunteer slots still open on Monday:

Westside Village Magnet School

The school is searching for volunteers to clean, organize, and work in the garden areas from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Visit this link to sign up: https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org/need/detail/?need_id=488713