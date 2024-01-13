▶️ Day of service: How you can volunteer in Central Oregon on MLK Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s also recognized by many as a day of service — a chance to volunteer.

If you have the day off and are looking for opportunities to serve or honor the holiday, Connect Central Oregon works to connect the community with volunteer opportunities.

“It’s an amazing day because it’s a day on, not a day off. And it’s a day to honor Dr. King’s vision of community and justice and service,” Betsy Warriner of Connect Central Oregon said.

You can find volunteer opportunities at this link.