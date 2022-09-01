▶️ Marshall’s opening new store in Redmond this month; Bringing 60 new jobs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a new shopping option coming to Redmond this month.

Marshall’s is set to open its doors September 15 in the Red Rock Center between Home Depot and Walmart.

The Massachusetts-based company has more than 1,100 stores around the country and says this one will mean 60 new retail jobs for our area..

Marshall’s sells clothing, shoes, accessories and home decor items.

As a welcome to the community, Marshall’s says it will donate $10,000 to the Family Access Network.

