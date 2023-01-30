▶️ PHOTO: A ‘bear’ found on Mars

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bears aren’t just an Oregon thing. One has been found on Mars.

Sort of.

A unique formation that resembles the face of a bear was found on the surface of the Red Planet. The University of Arizona shared an image last week from the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The university said there is a circular fracture pattern that makes up the head and it “might be due to the settling of deposit over a buried impact crater,” the eyes are likely two craters, and the nose area is “a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure.”

